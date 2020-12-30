An administrative law judge in Sacramento ruled in favor of the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology and will suspend the personal and establishment licenses of Uppercut Barber Shop, which has remained open during the pandemic, according to shop business partner Carlos Curiel.
The decision was made on Monday in Sacramento County. Curiel and Uppercut's owner Randy Mitchell defended the business' actions at a previous court hearing held via video conference. Curiel said despite the decision, Uppercut will continue operating. He said the state board does not have any way to shut their doors and can only fine the business.
"We're continuing," Curiel said. "We're not stopping."
According to a statement from the state board, the judge temporarily suspended the establishment licenses of Uppercut locations in Marysville and Wheatland and the personal barber licenses of the owners.
"The suspensions will remain in effect while the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology pursues to revoke the licenses," the statement read. "This suspension is a result of repeated acts of the business failing to comply with various state and county health orders. The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology’s role is to protect the health and safety of consumers by enforcing the laws and regulations of the California barbering and beauty industry."
Curiel said the board came after their licenses out of nowhere and without warning. He said the board has not done enough to support barber shops and salons during the pandemic.
"We're being made an example of here," Curiel said. "I feel like our situation applies to any small business owner."
In April, Uppercut was cited by the Marysville Police Department for defying the shelter-in-place order and staying open. The business would have been fined $1,000 but a day before the case was to be heard in Yuba County Superior Court it was dismissed by Judge Kathleen O'Conner.
Because Uppercut has continued operating while other local salons and barber shops have closed their doors, the business has been thriving.
"It's been busier than ever. It is really a blessing to be open," Curiel said. "It's a shame, we're taking so many customers from other barber shops. We're not in the business of taking people out of business."
Curiel believes the barbering system in California needs an overhaul that includes deregulating the industry and doing away with licenses being needed before a hair cutting business can operate.
He said the board making shops close their doors has driven barbers to start cutting hair out of their own homes – something the board does not allow.
"It's a lot of contradictions," Curiel said.
To get a personal barber license an individual must complete 1,800 hours of training through an accredited school, according to Curiel.
Once a person gets their personal license they can apply for an establishment license through the state board that allows them to operate a hair cutting business with other barbers who have personal licenses. Curiel said there have been unsuccessful attempts to deregulate the barbering industry in other states but still believes it's the right course of action for the industry.
He said having a license through the state board has not benefited Uppercut because it was not supported by the board when things got tough.
His solution would be a union or basic certification system run by barbers that would determine who gets licenses – putting the industry back in the hands of the barbers themselves.
"If we take it back, the sky's the limit," Curiel said.