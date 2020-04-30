Randy Mitchell, owner of Uppercut Barbershop in Marysville, has been cutting hair for nearly 20 years. As shops like his began to shut down due to stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19 being established at both the local and state level, he chose not to.
To date, he is the only business owner in the Yuba-Sutter area to have been cited by law enforcement for defying the stay-at-home order. He plans to fight the $1,000 citation in court in July.
Mitchell said his biggest issue with the order was that it infringed on his constitutional rights as an individual and business owner.
“As a small business, it took me 10 years to build what I have, and I wasn’t going to watch that hard work go away in a month or two. I believe in liberty and freedom, and I felt like the order violated that,” Mitchell said.
He said small businesses like his that are deemed “non-essential” don’t have the ability to close their doors and cut off their revenue streams for weeks and months. Despite receiving the citation close to a month ago, they’ve remained open and plan on continuing to do business while taking certain safety precautions.
“To us, our families are essential. We have to continue working because my family has to eat,” he said. “…I think America needs to get back up on its feet and get back to work. The city of Marysville is already a ghost town, and I’m afraid of what this whole thing will do to the city. Rent and mortgage is still due even if we aren’t operating.”
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said after receiving complaints from the public about Uppercut Barbershop still operating, his team worked to educate the business owner about the local and state stay-at-home order. After they failed to comply with the order, the department issued a citation.
“We are working in cooperation with all agencies in the bi-county region and will continue to provide education and support to our businesses, both small and large,” Sachs said. “…We will be here to support them throughout this pandemic.”
He said his department hasn’t had any other issues with individuals or businesses failing to comply with the order. Other law enforcement agencies in the area say they haven’t issued any citations to businesses or individuals either.
“We have focused on educating businesses and individuals in regards to the stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 related issues,” said Lt. Sam Escheman with the Yuba City Police Department. “We have received cooperation and compliance from those we have talked with. We have taken the same approach with businesses who are allowed to stay open in regards to practicing social distancing within the business.”
The local stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 3, though officials say they expect to replace it with a modified version soon. The state stay-at-home order does not have a definitive end date.