January was the first full month of recreational cannabis sales in Marysville, and revenues brought in from the city’s cannabis sales tax more than doubled.
The first legal medical marijuana dispensary started operating in the city in January 2019. Last November, City Council members voted to expand the ordinance to allow for recreational sales as well, which took effect in December. The city’s cannabis business tax (Measure F), which was passed in November 2016, allows the city to collect up to 15 percent of gross receipts from cannabis sales in the city.
Last month, the city cannabis tax generated nearly $26,000, which was more than double what the city was generating in sales tax per month when only medical marijuana was being sold. If things continue the way they are, said City Manager Marti Brown, the city is expecting to bring in just over $200,000 this fiscal year from the tax generated from both medical and recreational sales.
“I think we are in the infancy stages of what the cannabis industry will look like in Marysville. We hope it will continue to grow,” Brown said. “When you can generate $200,000 in a city where we do a lot of penny pinching, it absolutely helps. That’s two police officers, if you want to look at it that way, or two engineers for our fire department. For our city, that’s huge.”
It didn’t just benefit the city either. Perfect Union, the city’s first dispensary to get the necessary permitting allowing recreational sales, has seen a significant increase in business since they started selling recreational products.
“Since making the change, we are seeing 500 patients per day on average, which is 3.5 times more patients than we saw daily in November,” said Jim Taschetta, chief marketing officer and head of retail for Perfect Union. “We expect this number to continue to increase, as we are seeing steady growth in the number of visitors to the store every week.”
Taschetta said allowing for recreational sales benefits local residents because it allows them to purchase products from licensed suppliers that have had the products tested for safety. Because of the increase in business, they plan to hire eight more employees from the area over the next couple of months as well.
“Bottom line, we are very pleased with the change and believe it has contributed to our ability to make the community stronger,” Taschetta said.
The city’s second dispensary, Wild Seed Wellness, has applied for a recreational license but has yet to receive approval from the state. Brown said it will be interesting to see if sales at Perfect Union are impacted once the second dispensary starts selling recreational cannabis as well.
The cannabis sales tax revenues brought in annually are expected to continue to grow in the future as the city’s first cannabis testing lab – Certified Ag Labs, LLC – will also be adding to total. The business will also be giving a percentage to the city based on its gross receipts, however those revenues will be collected on a quarterly basis, so the city won’t know how that is impacting things until April or May this year.
Other local jurisdictions have been reluctant to allow cannabis sales in any form, with concerns being raised over crime and increased accessibility to youth. Brown said the city hasn’t experienced any of those types of problems since allowing for cannabis sales.
“I asked the police chief about that recently and we haven’t gotten a single complaint, or had a single problem,” she said. “The thing with dispensaries is they have to abide by state law and our ordinance, so they are highly regulated, even more so than a bar because they have to have cameras and security. So, we haven’t had any problems whatsoever and frankly, they’ve been great partners.”
Future plans
Brown said there have been no conversations by city staff or council members on the prospect of increasing the number of dispensaries in the city – only two are permitted to operate in the city at a time. She said it’s unlikely to occur any time soon.
The city is, however, planning to put another cannabis tax measure on the November ballot. When Measure F passed in 2016, it didn’t account for activities such as lab testing, edible manufacturing or volatile extraction (i.e. extraction using a volatile solvent like butane, propane and hexane).
If approved by voters, the city would be able to begin taxing for those types of activities, which would likely increase the city’s revenues even more.
The city’s current cannabis testing lab signed a development agreement before it opened that set up a taxing structure. If voters were to approve the measure later this year, the development agreement would dissolve and the new tax structure would take effect.
“Hopefully, these numbers continue to grow as more people get to know that we are doing recreational,” Brown said. “We are all pretty floored by how much (the revenues) have jumped so far.”