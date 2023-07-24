Nine-year-old Emerson McCauley of Marysville is an expert at turning life's lemons into lemonade.
Nine-year-old Emerson McCauley of Marysville is an expert at turning life's lemons into lemonade.
When McCauley was just two weeks shy of his second birthday, he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma which resulted in the removal of his left eye.
This procedure was successful at removing McCauley’s cancer, but it is something he and his family will have to continue to monitor frequently.
“We had looked into St. Jude at that time period … but luckily for us when they took that eye they took all the cancer that was left so that's where our journey ended,” said Rochelle McCauley, Emerson McCauley’s mother. “I just loved the idea of St. Jude at that time when I was thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, how are we going to do this? How are we going to afford all this?’ And then to have an option that takes that part of the burden away, it was just pretty amazing.”
The hope the McCauley family found in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital inspired Emerson McCauley to give back to the organization in his own special way.
On July 16, McCauley decided to participate in St Jude’s “lemonade stand challenge” and opened his first booth at the corner of 17th Street and Ramirez Street in Marysville.
Despite the heat, McCauley’s endeavor brought in a whopping $1,100 in donations and this Sunday he plans to host another booth outside the Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
His new goal is to hit $2,000 worth in donations with 100% of the proceeds going toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
“I want to help them because they treat cancer for free and I'm a survivor of cancer, although I chose a really hot day to do it,” laughed McCauley.
In his free time, McCauley enjoys playing baseball and soccer, hanging out with friends, and going to church. When he grows up he is interested in becoming both a chef and or a Major League Baseball player.
For now, McCauley will settle for being the “chef” of Sunday’s lemonade stand and said he hopes people will come out and support the cause.
