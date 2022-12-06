Marysville businesses get in the Christmas spirit

Yuba City resident Savannah Hodsdon, 6, gets her face painted Saturday at Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe during the shopping extravaganza that was set up hours before the 71st Marysville Christmas Parade. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The holiday bustling began early Saturday as several D Street businesses opened up hours before the 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade to serve the public holiday music, fancy treats and games.

The Christmas season, which officially kicked off in Marysville on Friday night with the annual tree lighting at the corner of 3rd and D Street, continued Saturday morning with holiday concerts set up inside Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe due to the rainy weather conditions.

