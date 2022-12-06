Marysville businesses get in the Christmas spirit

The holiday bustling began early Saturday as several D Street businesses opened up hours before the 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade to serve the public holiday music, fancy treats and games.
The Christmas season, which officially kicked off in Marysville on Friday night with the annual tree lighting at the corner of 3rd and D Street, continued Saturday morning with holiday concerts set up inside Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe due to the rainy weather conditions.
Skip Bertsch and his wife, Kelly Bertsch, recently began serving local students again through choir lessons, recitals and one-on-one music lessons.
Skip Bertsch said his client base has returned to about half of what it was pre COVID-19. Skip and Kelly’s shop, located at 321 D Street, is set up in two parts – with one side completely devoted to concerts, including a stage. On Saturday, it was all holiday-themed music bellowing from the halls, as the public got its Christmas fix and local holiday shopping out of the way early in time for the parade.
Kelly Bertsch estimated that she has seen at least 20-plus Marysville Christmas parades make their way through the town over the years – several of which had inclement weather much like Saturday’s parade.
Regardless of the conditions, Bertsch said the parade is a time to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends.
Skip and Kelly Bertsch partner with many entities in the area. In addition to local school districts, the Bertschs share their space with community volunteers like Ema Arteaga.
Arteaga, an interpreter on call for the Yuba City Unified School District, joined the Bertsch family Saturday morning with her traditional face painting booth that she brings to several festivals throughout the Yuba-Sutter region.
While she admitted that turnout was a little slow Saturday morning due to the weather, Arteaga said there wasn’t anything that would have kept her away from the Marysville Christmas Parade pre-game festivities.
Arteaga has been partnering with Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe for the last four years, and each Christmas season the best part of the weekend is “making kids smile,” she said.
Arteaga loves to see the expressions on the kids’ faces after she is done painting a picture on them.
Arteaga said face painting is just one of many art forms that she loves to share with the community each year.
Arteaga’s face painting booth will transition south next weekend for the 53rd annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade that lines Olivehurst Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
One of Arteaga’s clients on Saturday was 6-year-old Savannah Hodsdon of Yuba City.
Savannah’s mother, Vanessa Hodsdon, said the events in Yuba-Sutter are second to none.
“I love all the community get-togethers,” Hodsdon said.