The Show & Shine Car Show will take over the streets of downtown Marysville this Saturday, and the money raised during the free event will go toward the Wounded Warrior Project to benefit veterans.
The event, being put on by We Keep Rockin Entertainment and New California, will feature a car show and award ceremony, vendors, a children’s play area and face painting station, food trucks, live music and a raffle.
“The goal is to open the eyes of the 15,000 members of the veteran community we have here in the Yuba-Sutter area to the resources they might not know are available to them,” said Rob Snyder, event organizer and president of We Keep Rockin Entertainment. “…This isn’t just a car show but a family-fun event. Bring the family out, check out some cool cars. This is really what the community needs right now and all of this will benefit the veteran community.”
There will be about a dozen vendors dedicated to veteran resources, including groups like Field of Dreams, Patriots Honor, Mission 22, the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, CVMA and more.
Snyder said the idea behind the event is to pay homage to active-military members and veterans who have served and provide civilians with the many freedoms they benefit from on a daily basis. He said the plan is to decorate parts of downtown with balloons and military pennants to make it feel more like a Fourth of July celebration.
“Let’s make this an event we can look forward to doing every year to show our support of our Armed Forces and the sacrifices they have made for all of us,” Snyder said.
The goal of the event is to raise $10,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, and Snyder feels confident they’ll be able to hit that goal. The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of military actions following Sept. 11, 2001.
The free event is planned for Saturday between 1-5 p.m. and will span D Street from First to Third streets, as well as some of the surrounding streets.
Car, motorcycle and truck owners interested in participating in the show can register for $15 on the day of and can pick up submission forms at the Silver Dollar Saloon ahead of the event. Over 26 different awards will be distributed following the car show. Interested parties can also contact Paige Anthony at 713-4493.
“Just come out and have fun, show off your ride,” Snyder said.