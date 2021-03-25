Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was awarded as a California Distinguished School.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently announced that more than 100 middle and high schools are being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
The California Department of Education identifies and awards eligible schools based on performance and progress on state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard, the state’s accountability and continuous improvement system. Indicators include test scores, suspension rates and conditions and climate.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts Principal Tim Malone. “It’s good to get the recognition for all the hard work our teachers have been doing … We have an outstanding, caring staff. They’re willing to go the extra mile and build relationships with the kids.”
Sponsored by the CDE and presented by California Casualty, the Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools for their work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance.
“Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development to positive behavior intervention,” according to a press release.
Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years, therefore, awardees hold the title for two years.
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts improved 15 points or more on the mathematics indicator for socioeconomically disadvantaged students, Hispanic students and all students, according to data on the California Dashboard. After studying the data, school leaders recognized all subgroups needed improvement in math, with Hispanic students furthest from meeting the standard.
To help increase math scores, school leaders increased professional learning opportunities, implemented staff mentoring, had staff and student tutoring, and provided professional development in math pedagogy, according to the press release.