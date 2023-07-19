To help grow and maintain the traditional Bok Kai Parade in downtown Marysville, the Marysville Chinese Community is partnering with the Marysville Business Alliance to host a special fundraising event in August at the Five30 Event Center.

According to Jon Lim, president of the Maryville Chinese Community and vice chair of the Marysville Business Alliance, the event will specifically help raise funds for the 2024 Bok Kai weekend and to “help with seed money” for the business alliance. 

Tags

Recommended for you