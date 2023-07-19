To help grow and maintain the traditional Bok Kai Parade in downtown Marysville, the Marysville Chinese Community is partnering with the Marysville Business Alliance to host a special fundraising event in August at the Five30 Event Center.
According to Jon Lim, president of the Maryville Chinese Community and vice chair of the Marysville Business Alliance, the event will specifically help raise funds for the 2024 Bok Kai weekend and to “help with seed money” for the business alliance.
Set to start at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Five30 Event Center, which is located at 1104 J St. in Marysville, dinner options of sushi or chicken teriyaki and dessert will be served. There also will be entertainment options and an auction.
“We have table sponsorships available for $1,200 or individual tickets at $100 each,” Lim said. “A full table sponsorship will consist of a table for eight with preferential table location, complimentary bottle of wine and sake and logo in applicable media platforms.”
Much like the 2023 version, the 2024 Bok Kai festival is expected to feature the 144th annual Bok Kai Parade and more.
“Last year, we introduced a number of new events that I believe will continue to grow with continued support and interest from the community. Our desire to once again make the annual celebration a destination event that draws people to our area for years to come,” Lim said.