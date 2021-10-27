After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marysville Christmas Parade will return for its 70th edition on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The theme of this year’s parade will be “Holiday Ho-Ho-Ho Down” and will begin at 5 p.m. at Sixth and D streets heading south to Second and D streets, then turn eastbound on Second Street, then turn northbound onto C Street and ending at Fifth and C streets, according to a news release.
Presented by the city of Marysville and Visit Yuba-Sutter, parade applications are available at www.marysville.ca.us. Entry fees are $25 for nonprofit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses and organizations that don’t possess an active IRS nonprofit status.
Included in the parade will be a visit by Santa Claus who will sit atop a Marysville Fire Department ladder truck while his elves pass out candy canes along the parade route. After the parade, children will be able to meet Santa Claus at the park at 3rd and D streets.
Accompanying the parade this year is a new event called “Cowboy Christmas,” a holiday shopping event that will feature free entertainment, children’s activities and other events for adults. Cowboy Christmas will begin at 11 a.m. on the morning of the parade and will continue following the parade to 7 p.m.
Events for the parade weekend include:
Friday, Dec. 3
– 5:30 p.m.: Mayor’s Lighting of the Marysville Christmas Tree (Park at Third and D streets).
– 6 p.m.: Elf-Con Pub Crawl (Silver Dollar Saloon, Cortez Room, Wood Butcher, Stassi’s Fourth Ward).
Saturday, Dec. 4
– 8 a.m.: Training Zone’s Elf Run 5K Run/Walk (levee behind Silver Dollar Saloon on First Street).
– 11 a.m.: Cowboy Christmas officially begins (Third Street to Sixth Street).
– 11 a.m.: CORE Financial Group’s 1st annual Chili Cook-off (Sixth and D streets); tastings available to the public for a donation.
– 11 a.m. to noon: Yuba-Sutter Toy Run “Steel Horse” ride through Cowboy Christmas (D Street).
– 5 p.m.: Marysville Christmas Parade.
– 7 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas ends.
Sponsorship opportunities to support the Marysville Christmas Parade are still available with a closing date of Nov. 15, the release said.
For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email: marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.