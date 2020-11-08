It’s a long-standing local holiday tradition, and plans are to make it happen in Marysville despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 70th annual Christmas Parade will return to the streets of downtown Marysville Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
The theme for the parade will be “A Christmas Miracle.” Santa Claus will spread holiday cheer from atop the Marysville Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade as his elves hand out candy canes to all of the kids along the parade route.
The parade will begin at Sixth and D streets, heading south to Second and D streets, then turn east on Second Street and then turn north onto C Street and ending at Fifth and C streets.
The parade will be streamed live on numerous social media outlets to accommodate those who don't wish to or can't attend in person.
Parade applications are available at www.marysville.ca.us. Entry fees cost $25 for nonprofit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses and organizations that aren't nonprofits.
Sponsorship opportunities to support the holiday tradition are available with a closing date of Nov. 20.
For more information, email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.