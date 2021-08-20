The Marysville City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2021-29 housing element during its Tuesday meeting.
Kathy Pease, a contract planner for Management Advisory Services, said the housing element will now be submitted to the State Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) for a 60-day certification.
“The purpose of a General Plan Housing Element is to identify current and projected housing needs, and set high-level goals, policies, and programs to address those needs,” Pease said in an email. “Housing elements are required by state law to be updated on eight-year cycles and are subject to the review and approval of the state (the only chapter of the General Plan that requires state review or mandated time frames).”
Marysville is expected to accommodate 167 additional housing units between 2021 and 2029, based on a regional housing plan adopted by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG). Of that total, 61 units should be affordable to households with incomes less than 80 percent of the Yuba County median income, according to the housing element.
“The city has determined that it could potentially accommodate about 340 additional dwelling units during this time frame with the residential development potential on vacant sites,” the housing element read. “In some cases, these sites also allow commercial uses.”
Although Marysville is physically constrained by a system of levees, it has been impacted by growth pressures affecting the southern Sacramento Valley. During the 1980s, the city experienced an influx of new residents. In recent years, the growth has been slighter. Between 2010 and 2018, the population went from 12,072 to 12,282. Median household incomes in Marysville increased from $37,858 in 2010 to $47,448 in 2018, according to the housing element.
The document also lays out goals for the next eight years and proposed ways to achieve those goals. Marysville’s goals for 2021-29 include: accommodate the city’s share of regional housing needs for all income groups; encourage the provision of affordable housing; maintain, improve and conserve the existing supply of housing; conserve existing affordable housing; affirmatively further fair housing and ensure equal housing opportunity; promote energy conservation; and promote the preservation of historic residences, according to the housing element.
The council also approved a negative declaration that stated there would be no environmental impacts from approving the housing element, Pease said.
“The Addendum documents there were no new significant impacts associated with adopting this version of the housing element,” Pease said. “Any housing development projects that are proposed in the future will go through a separate environmental review process.”
The housing element must be adopted by Sept. 10 in order to stay on the 8-year cycle, according to Pease.
“If a jurisdiction misses that deadline, then the housing element would need to be updated every four years and the jurisdiction would be ineligible for certain grant funding,” Pease said. “With this approval, the city is within compliance.”