The Marysville City Council approved a ban of needle exchange programs in the city in a 5-0 vote Tuesday.
The item was part of the regular council meeting consent calendar and was approved along with nine other items at the beginning of the meeting. With its ban, Marysville followed in the footsteps of Yuba City and Sutter County, both of which passed similar ordinances.
“The council recognizes that the establishment of a needle exchange program will increase improperly disposed needles, which pose a serious risk to public health, safety and welfare, given the potential for personal bodily injury, property damage, and contaminated waterways in the event of high-water levels,” the ordinance read.
In May, a local harm reduction group received approval from the state to operate a syringe services program in Yuba-Sutter, which prompted local government agencies, members of the public, and Assemblyman James Gallagher to voice their opposition. In response, the group ceased its efforts to start the program.
Marysville’s ordinance will go into effect on Oct. 1 and makes establishing a needle exchange program unlawful and a public nuisance. According to the ordinance, each needle or syringe distributed in a needle exchange program will be an independent and separate violation. A first violation will incur a $100 fine, a second a $200 fine, and a $500 fine for each additional violation within one year.
In the event the ordinance is held invalid, there is a second section which lays out the conditions for establishing a needle exchange program.
Those conditions include the program being a one-for-one exchange that is contemporaneous, syringes would have to be clearly marked to identify them as coming from the program, participants would have to return all syringes to stay eligible, and the police chief must approve a record keeping system, according to a staff report.