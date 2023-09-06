In its ongoing effort to improve Ellis Lake and the green space that surrounds it, the Marysville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a consulting agreement that will allow the city to get a better idea of what can and can’t be done with regards to future improvements – both in and out of the lake.
Specifically, the council approved an agreement with MHM Incorporated in an amount not to exceed $28,732 to perform a topographic survey and bathymetric survey of Ellis Lake.
“In order to develop engineering designs for the lake a topographic and bathymetric survey of the green space is needed,” the city said in a staff report. “The survey will map and record existing features of the lake in a standardized electronic format, providing a baseline of existing conditions that can be used universally for all future designs of lake amenities and infrastructure.”
The city said all of the information collected by the surveys will not only better allow improvements to be made to the space around the lake, but also any design work associated with improving its water quality.
“A topographic study is an electronic mapping of the terrain and features of a given area and that is what we’re proposing to do with Ellis Lake,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said. “... Basically it records and maps electronically every feature in the park so that when a design or landscape architect starts working on it, they have a starting point.”
Schaad said a “major goal” of the topographic survey is to allow the city to properly pursue the widening of the walking space around it. Currently, there is just enough space for one person to comfortably walk, but not for couples or families that want to walk side-by-side. One of the proposed changes to Ellis Lake is the widening of the sidewalk to 6 feet to not only allow more varied pedestrian use but also for bicycle and other recreational uses.
Schaad said a bathymetric survey will allow the city to map out the bottom of Ellis Lake.
“We’re very interested in seeing how deep that is and what might be in there or any irregularities in there that might affect our water quality initiatives,” Schaad said.
The council and the city have expressed publicly several times their desire to see Ellis Lake revitalized, including it in future plans not only for development and economic opportunities on properties around and near the lake, but also for potential financial benefits related to the lake itself – through events and recreational activities.
“It is a challenging problem. … It also has an impact on people’s feelings about the city,” Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said Tuesday night.
While there is currently a big effort among the city and council to make improvements, officials admit that the process will not be easy or cheap and due to regulations and other steps that must be taken, cannot be done as quickly as the public would like.
“This is a number one agenda item and will remain so until we have a clear sense of both the short- and long-term solutions,” Branscum said.
Last month, the council unanimously approved a consulting agreement to develop an Ellis Lake Master Plan – a plan that will allow the city to not only have a vision for the future of the green space surrounding the lake but also create an opportunity for grant funding that would be needed to achieve the goals of the city and council.
On Aug. 15, the council approved a $29,780 consulting agreement with Roach & Campbell Landscape Architects to develop that plan for the future of that space.
“The city desires to improve amenities at Ellis Lake in order to develop a regional recreation and tourism venue, provide residents with high quality outdoor recreation activities and promote development/redevelopment in the area,” a city staff report previously said. “Staff recommends development of a master plan for the lake green space that will provide a conceptual layout and identify features and amenities that would support recreational and economic activity in the surrounding area.”
The city previously said the plan should “conceptually convey the locations, styles, sizes, and approximate quantities for numerous proposed elements” for the green space around the lake. The following are the proposed elements the city is considering:
– A 6-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path offset from the lake edge.
– Modified lake footprint where required to allow for bicycle and pedestrian path.
– Enhanced connectivity from the southwestern most corner of the lake to the ballpark.
– Playgrounds and tot lots.
– Footprint for common restrooms shared between lake and ballpark.
– Small stage with lighting for night use.
– Additional lake-facing outdoor dining at south end of lake and/or near ballpark.
– Additional pedestrian facilities along C street north of 14th.
– Lighting to allow for extended nighttime use of bike/ped trail and a recreation feature.
– Fishing areas/piers.
– Kayak, paddle board launch site.
– Outdoor gym exercise equipment.
– Enhanced recreation opportunities.
– Picnic/Bar-B-Que areas.
– Secure garbage/recycling receptacles aligning with city standards and maintenance staff recommendations.
– Splash pad.
– Facilities improvements within the north and east side of the ballpark.
– Controlled pedestrian crossings across 14th street.
– Incorporation of Yuba Water facility (designed by others) into lake.
– Highlight existing historic and cultural features and incorporate additional artifacts as available.
Schaad stressed during that August meeting that the list of proposed additions to the green space of the lake are only options that could be considered and no final decisions have been made. The city plans to receive community feedback on a host of options before any definitive action is taken.
“That list is options to be considered, so please don’t take that as things that are definitely going to happen,” Schaad previously said.
With the approval Tuesday of the consulting agreement with MHM Incorporated for the topographic and bathymetric surveys of Ellis Lake, city officials hope that those possible plans for the lake can be much more easily achieved.
“What this does is it puts it into a CAD (Computer Aided Drafting) format, which means any (engineering and design) agency moving forward will have complete access to a map of Ellis Lake, which we’ve never really had before. … It gives us the location for everything we need to know moving forward on redoing some parts of the lake,” Marysville Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist said.
An update on water quality
Along with discussion and action taken on the surveys, Schaad also presented the Marysville City Council on Tuesday night with an update on long-term and short-term efforts to improve the water quality of Ellis Lake.
The idea of improving the water quality of the lake has come up several times over the years with various plans discussed and attempted – including efforts in March 2022 when the city removed large amounts of carp and added a phosphorous agent that temporarily brought renewed life to the murky waters.
However, because those solutions were not permanent, a proper and more permanent fix is being considered once again: moving water from the Yuba River into the lake. Because the lake currently relies on well water to keep it filled up as evaporation and other factors take their toll, it is consistently being refilled with water that includes high amounts of phosphorus – a major contributing factor to the appearance and current state of the lake.
“Right now, we are pumping groundwater into the lake, which has a fair amount of nitrogen and phosphorus, which is feeding the algae,” former Marysville Councilman Dale Whitmore said at an Aug. 13, 2019, meeting of the council. “Yuba River water is very low in those nutrients, so we believe that we would reduce the amount of algae in the lake during the summer months by diverting water from the river.”
According to Appeal archives, an electrical box and pump that used to bring river water into the lake had been out of commission for years and the city has since relied on well water. Schaad previously said that high amounts of phosphorus are coming from that well and said it was a major contributing factor to the lake’s overall quality.
In July, the council approved a consulting agreement with IGServices to develop an Ellis Lake water quality implementation plan for a possible permanent, long-term solution to an issue that will not be resolved with temporary measures.
The city said the analysis that would be done would “look at alternatives for providing water to the lake with minimal phosphate levels and adequate circulation of water to control nutrient levels and minimize harmful algae blooms.” Some of those alternatives included the following:
– Pump water from existing well and treat with EutroSORB or similar product to remove phosphates prior to releasing to the lake. Pump only enough water to replace that lost through evaporation.
– Pump water from existing well and treat with EutroSORB or similar product to remove phosphates prior to releasing to the lake. Pump enough water to actively circulate water through the lake from south end to north end.
– Pump low phosphate water from Yuba River. Pump only enough water to replace that lost through evaporation. This alternative would look at sub-alternatives of using existing storm drain pipe or a new dedicated line. It would also look at a sub-alternative to move the pump/fish screen further downstream on the Yuba River.
– Pump low phosphate water from Yuba River. Pump only enough water to replace that lost through evaporation. Pump enough water to actively circulate water through the lake from south end to north end at a determined turnover rate (based on best practices). This alternative would look at sub-alternatives of using existing storm drain pipe or a new dedicated line. It would also look at a sub-alternative to move the pump/fish screen further downstream on the Yuba River.
– A combination or hybrid approach where both river water and well water is used.
On Tuesday, Schaad gave a brief rundown on the status of that study and what the initial findings indicated. In his report, Schaad focused mainly on the possibility of bringing in river water once again – an option that most council members have seemed to be leaning toward as they consider choices that will be available.
Without a full study and analysis, the river option has appeared to be the top choice because it brings in fresher water, but its costs and the regulatory hurdles it faces will pose a challenge.
“The total cost, including permitting and all the regulatory requirements, is roughly $3 million. Of that, $1.85 (million) is construction,” Schaad said.
Schaad was confident Tuesday that all regulatory requirements could be met and that grants may be available to help with costs. However, the time it takes to complete the project could take years. He estimated that the environmental process alone could take as long as two years.
Marysville Councilmember Dom Belza said that should the city move forward with the Yuba River plan for Ellis Lake, the water that would need to be recycled out of the lake could be directed toward Beckwourth Riverfront Park and the recreational fields located there – essentially helping the city irrigate the park.
Belza’s idea could be seen as a win-win for the city. Not only would moving the water out help refresh it with new river water on a more regular basis, but it also could cut costs on the maintenance of the recreational fields at the park.
Schaad said no matter what plan was ultimately chosen as the most cost effective and viable option, the lake would still need to be maintained on an ongoing basis.