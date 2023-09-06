In its ongoing effort to improve Ellis Lake and the green space that surrounds it, the Marysville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a consulting agreement that will allow the city to get a better idea of what can and can’t be done with regards to future improvements – both in and out of the lake.

Specifically, the council approved an agreement with MHM Incorporated in an amount not to exceed $28,732 to perform a topographic survey and bathymetric survey of Ellis Lake. 

