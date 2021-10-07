Residents and business owners brought their concerns about problems they are having with the homeless population in Marysville during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Chris Branscum said he received correspondence from several members of the public about the issue of “vagrancy” in the city. He moved the council member comments portion of the agenda to the beginning of the meeting and made a statement before opening it up to public comment.
Branscum said he intends to meet with Police Chief Chris Sachs and City Manager Jim Schaad about city resources that can be put toward addressing the problem.
“It is going to be an ongoing problem,” councilman Brad Hudson said during his comments. “I wish there was a magic button.”
Councilman Dom Belza said the homeless issue needs to be in the top four or five most prioritized issues the city focuses on. He mentioned that work has been done in the last year to clean up certain areas of the city that used to be encampments but said work still needs to be done.
During the public comment portion, more than 10 members of the public made comments related to the homeless problem and the impact on themselves or their business.
“We can’t afford these people,” Marysville Art Club President Charline Gonder said. “... Nothing keeps them away.”
Gonder described people breaking the sprinkler system at her building, along with windows and dumpster locks.
Jan Turnquist said her home was robbed several weeks ago and she sees homeless people walking in her neighborhood.
“I just don’t feel safe in my town anymore,” Turnquist said.
Kelly Richcreek suggested the police department assign an officer downtown who would be on foot or on a bike.
“We’re not against helping homeless ... What we’re finding is people that are declining services. They don’t want to be helped,” Richcreek said.
After the public comments, Branscum said he, Sachs and Schaad would review the comments and discuss how to put city resources toward the issue.
In other business:
– The council voted 4-0 (Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli absent) to award a $441,843.80 contract to Lamon Construction Co., Inc. for the construction of three SB 1 road resurfacing projects.
SB 1, or the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, invests $54 million over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges across California.
The three projects included in the contract fall within the city’s current SB 1 budget of approximately $560,000, according to Finance Director Jennifer Styczynski.
The projects include B Street from Third Street to First Street, First Street from B Street to the E Street Bridge, and F Street from Third Street to Fifth Street.
Consultant City Engineer John Mallen said construction should take about six weeks to complete and will be beginning shortly. According to the staff report, the total construction cost for all three projects is $516,028.80.
–The council voted 4-0 to sign Bennett Engineering to cover additional work required by the State Water Resources Control Board related to the decommissioning of the city’s sewer ponds.
The agreement is not to exceed $436,432 and will be expended from the Wastewater Enterprise Fund, according to a staff report.
Stacey Lynch with Bennett Engineering said she is in the process of applying for grant funding to reimburse the city.
“We will know if we have the grant by the time we move forward,” Styczynski said.
Marysville is under a cease and desist order from the Regional Water Quality Control Board to decommission the ponds. The city entered into a service agreement with the Linda County Water District in 2012 to pipe untreated sewage from Marysville to the new Linda Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. That project was completed in 2018 and the city now must decommission the ponds, according to the staff report.
Lynch said the decommissioning project must be completed by December 2022. She told the council that she was “99 percent sure” Bennett Engineering would be awarded an approximately $7.4 million grant. The total construction cost is estimated to be about $5.4 million.
Lynch said once the project is complete, the city can use the site for another use.