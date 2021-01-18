Marysville City Council will hold a public discussion during its meeting tonight about the new Tri-County Juvenile Hall Rehabilitation Facility set to be constructed in the city.
Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in February. The projected completion date is August 2022, with the goal of the facility being fully occupied by October 2022. Mayor Chris Branscum spoke before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors last week and said the board should consider moving the site of the facility to another location in the county.
The project site is 938 14th Street (across the street from the existing Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus) and is county-owned property. Branscum said the site could be used for commercial, industrial or residential property that would bring in tax revenue for the city.
The state has committed approximately $15.3 million to the project with Yuba, Sutter and Colusa paying a share of the cost. Further delays to the project could put the state funding at risk, Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains said in a memo to the city.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/39YiAmn or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 828 3625 7135.