The Marysville City Council went into closed session around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss whether to remove City Manager Marti Brown.
As of 9:45 p.m., the council had not reconvened to an open session. The closed session was the last item on the meeting agenda.
Prior to going into closed session, five members of the public made comments to the council via video conference.
Three of the five individuals voiced support for Brown and asked the council to not remove her.
After public comments, council member Bill Simmons requested that the session be changed to a public session.
"There's a horrible shadow over this whole process right now," Simmons said.
While Simmons was speaking Mayor Ricky Samayoa tried to move the meeting into a closed session.
"You gave me the time, let me finish," Simmons said to Samayoa.
After Simmons finished speaking, Samayoa moved the meeting into a closed session.The council meeting began at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The start was delayed due to a special meeting that started at 5:30 p.m. regarding a bi-county COVID-19 update.
The council did not reconvene by the publication deadline.