The Marysville City Council unanimously voted to add a nine-step pay scale for the city manager position and increase the starting salary to $139,700 a year, according to Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
Before the decision Tuesday night, the city manager position was paid at a single step range of $11,015 per month or $132,180 a year.
“We agreed the current level is not competitive to try and attract experienced city managers relative to surrounding areas,” Samayoa said.
The item was on the consent calendar but was pulled for discussion during the meeting. Staff had recommended that the starting salary be raised 12 percent to $145,398 a year and the council felt that was too much of an increase.
Having a multi-step pay scale will allow the city council to place a city manager at a corresponding step depending on experience and allow for merit increases at times of evaluations, according to the staff report. The previous compensation for the position placed the city out of the competitive pool for pay by almost $30,000 a year.
Samayoa said the staff recommendation would have put the city manager position near the highest paying director positions at the city such as police chief and fire chief.
The council also unanimously approved a motion to have Interim City Manager Gene Palazzo enter into a contract with recruiting firm CPS HR to assist in the search process for the permanent city manager. According to a staff report, city staff would not be able to handle the recruitment process on its own and needed outside assistance. The city will be paying CPS HR $22,500 for its services.
An ad hoc committee made up of Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and council member Brad Hudson was formed to assist Palazzo in the recruiting process. Samayoa said any final decision on the city manager search will be made by the full council.
During a closed session Tuesday, the council met with Palazzo to make sure he was fulfilling the expectations set out for him when he was hired as the interim city manager, according to Samayoa. Palazzo was hired on Aug. 12 on a three-month contract which is set to expire on Nov. 12. He replaced former City Manager Marti Brown who was fired in a 3-2 vote by the council on July 24. Samayoa, Buttacavoli and Hudson voted to terminate Brown while Councilmembers Bill Simmons and Stephanie McKenzie voted against termination.
Samayoa said he does not expect the permanent position to be filled until at least March 2021, partly because there will be changes to the council following the November election.