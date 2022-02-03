Seeking to fix an issue that has concerned Marysville residents for some time, the Marysville City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to help improve Ellis Lake.
During its meeting this week, the council approved the authorization to allow City Manager Jim Schaad to execute a grant agreement with Yuba Water Agency that will allow for the city to remove carp from Ellis Lake and apply a phosphorous sequestration agent (Phoslock) into the lake.
As a result of this authorization, the city agreed to a professional services agreement for $71,700 with HDR Engineering, Inc., to remove common carp and a $53,250 contract with Aquatechnex Inc. for the application of a phosphorous sequestration agent.
“I will point out just so everybody understands, the two contracts total less than the $142,000 that the water agency granted us and that is because originally the primary consultant, HDR, was going to do both the carp removal and the phosphate treatment,” Schaad said. “They decided that they did not want to do the Phoslock treatment and so we bid that out ourselves and actually received a lower price on that. So, there are some savings there. This is a reimbursable grant, so we will just not ask for as much money from Yuba Water Agency when we submit our bills.”
According to a staff report from the city, the “application of a phosphorous sequestration agent and removal of non-native carp from Ellis Lake is a two component plan to remediate high levels of Phosphates from the Lake’s water column.”
The city said high phosphate levels contribute to excessive algae growth during the summer months which have a direct affect on the lake’s water quality.
“This is another improvement that has been in the works for a bit of time. The city in conjunction with Yuba Water Agency has studied the water quality of Ellis Lake and it was determined that the primary driver of poor water quality was the phosphorous level in the lake that provide the nutrient for algae growth and causes harmful algae blooms primarily in the summer,” Schaad said. “The secondary issue is that carp, common carp, are very aggressive at stirring up the bottom of the lake which are a detriment to the treatment to remove the phosphorous. The phosphorous treatment is made, sequesters the phosphates, sinks to the bottom, but then the carp could come in and push that back up. … The consulting company has recommended both the treatment and the carp removal.”
The city council has sought to improve the water quality of Ellis Lake because of its functions as a storm drainage basin and a recreational facility, according to the city. The city said phosphate sequestration and carp removal were determined to be the most “effective short-term strategy for reducing the main cause of detrimental algae growth/blooms until a long-term solution could be identified and funded.”
“We want to see how well these tools work before we consider anything else,” Mayor Chris Branscum said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Branscum also suggested keeping money aside for testing. He said he would like to see water quality testing done before and after the treatment. He also said a regular pattern of testing to see how the water quality is after the treatment would be beneficial.
“One of the unknowns … are how well this is going to work,” Branscum said. “We’ve been given assurances by HDR … they believe it could last three to five years, let’s say three. … We want to know what the water quality is.”
Schaad said the consultant doing the phosphate treatment will work with the city to test the water before and after treatment is done, but not on a continual basis. He said the city could ask Yuba Water to do more testing in the future.
Branscum said there is still a study ongoing to consider bringing Yuba River water into the lake, but he said that option depends on how well the treatment and carp removal goes.
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said the treatment and carp removal option buys the city time in figuring out what options would be best to keep Ellis Lake’s water quality as high as possible.