A misallocation of sales tax revenue collected from a business in unincorporated Yuba County, which went to the city of Marysville, will be one of the items discussed during today’s council meeting.
The error will be part of the treasurer’s report for the quarter. The misallocation led to the city’s total portfolio increasing $290,000 since the last quarter. The city will have to reimburse Yuba County approximately $530,000, according to the report.
The council will also discuss developing a $150,000 small business loan program, the annual Measure C Report, and assisting Marysville High School in a project to hang photos of students in the class of 2020 on D Street and other side streets.
Council members will vote on a motion to authorize the development of a feasibility study for a potential hotel development on the city-owned B Street property. The study would be conducted by a third party and the cost of the study is not to exceed $10,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and residents can watch via Zoom as City Hall is closed to the public. The meeting link is available on the city’s website. Those who would like to address the council can join the Zoom meeting and raise their hand when prompted.