The Marysville City Council will have a closed session during today’s (Tuesday) council meeting to discuss removing City Manager Marti Brown.
“I can’t comment on the closed session items,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said in an email Monday. “I will have a comment after the end of the meeting.”
According to the meeting agenda, there are two items listed under the closed session. The first says “Public employee discipline/dismissal/release.” And the next item is titled “Public employment (Interim City Manager).”
“I do not understand why anyone would want to remove her,” council member Stephanie McKenzie said. “She’s done an amazing job for the city.”
Brown did not wish to comment on Monday.
“I really don’t have any comment,” she said.
Brown started working as city manager on Jan. 1, 2018.
Community Development Director Jonathan Wright said he was fired on Friday but did not say whether it was related to the closed session item.
“I really have nothing to say,” Wright said. “I was let go without cause.”
He said Monday that he was no longer working for the city and had not decided whether he would sit in on the council meeting, which will be conducted via video conference.
Wright started in his role as community development director on Jan. 13. McKenzie said Wright’s dismissal was not related to the item about Brown’s removal.
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and councilmember Bill Simmons declined to comment on the closed session items. Councilmember Brad Hudson could not be reached for comment.
Following the closed session, the open session will reconvene, and any reportable action will be announced, according to the meeting agenda.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but could be delayed due to a special meeting taking place at 5:30 p.m. A link to watch the meeting via video conference will be available on the city’s website.