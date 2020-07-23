The Marysville City Council will discuss a separation agreement with now-former City Manager Marti Brown in a closed session today (Friday).
Brown’s resignation was accepted following a closed session Tuesday night.
Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and there is only one item listed under the closed session: “Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release.” Mayor Ricky Samayoa indicated the item refers to Brown.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council voted 3-1, with one abstention, to accept the resignation of Brown. Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and council members Stephanie McKenzie and Bill Simmons voted to accept the resignation; council member Brad Hudson voted to not accept it; and Samayoa abstained.
Simmons advocated to allow Brown to resign rather than be terminated. The session lasted approximately two hours, according to Samayoa. The council will discuss who will replace Brown during another special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. Police Chief Chris Sachs will serve as acting city manager in the meantime.
Friday’s meeting is available to watch via video conference and can be listened to via phone. Information about accessing the meeting is available on the city’s website.