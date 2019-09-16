At tonight’s Marysville City Council meeting, Caltrans will present an expansion plan regarding its Highway 70 safety improvement project in Yuba County near Marysville between Laurellen Road and the South Honcut Creek Bridge.
The plan includes asking for additional funding of $4 million from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to add additional lanes on the north and south side of Highway 70 north of Marysville, according to a Caltrans news release.
SACOG is an association of local governments that includes Yuba County.
City Manager Marti Brown said in a statement that Caltrans will present a portion of the Highway 70 project at the meeting and seek support from the council.
According to a Caltrans news release, the project is based on a traffic accident surveillance and analysis system report for a period between August 2010 and August 2013. It was found that the current segment of the highway has had 85 reported collisions, including seven fatalities and 32 reported injury accidents.
In addition, the number of fatals along this section of highway was 3.8 times higher compared to the statewide average, qualifying this location for safety improvements, the news release stated.
Caltrans said the proposed improvements are expected to reduce the collision rates at this location.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $104.6 million in federal and state funds.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing for a proposed sewage hike of 33 percent – $12.15 a month for households – pushing the new monthly rate to $48.95 starting on Oct. 1 if approved by council.
Brown said in a previous Appeal-Democrat story that in order to remain “fiscally solvent” and good partners with Linda Water District a rate hike is necessary.
The public is encouraged to attend and give its opinion. There is about a three-minute time limit according to city government rules.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at city hall, 526 C St., Marysville.