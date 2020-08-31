The Marysville City Council will vote today (Tuesday) during its regular meeting on whether to pass an ordinance that would ban needle exchange programs in the city.
On July 7, the council directed staff to bring back an ordinance that would ban such programs after a local harm reduction group had taken steps to set up a syringe services program in Yuba-Sutter. The group abandoned its efforts after opposition from members of the community, Assemblyman James Gallagher and after bans were passed by Yuba City and Sutter County.
The council will also pass a motion to authorize a signed letter from Mayor Ricky Samayoa be sent in response to the Yuba County Grand Jury’s 2019-2020 report regarding the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
It found that the cemetery has been damaged from high water and vandalism; the cemetery would benefit from additional publicity and funding; that there is a lack of information available to the public about the cemetery; and that there are no online mechanisms for the public to donate. The Grand Jury recommended the city increase the online presence of information about the cemetery and should provide one or more donation mechanisms online. The recommendations are to be completed no later than Oct. 1, according to the Grand Jury report.
Samayoa agreed with the jury’s findings and responded to its recommendations by saying the city is currently working on updating its website to incorporate the recommendations. According to Samayoa, the updates will be completed by the end of November.
According to a staff report, in the last five fiscal years, Marysville has paid $109,779.60 as part of expenses for the cemetery. Those include cemetery commissioners, toilet rental, repairs and maintenance, electricity, and headstone repair. The largest portion of the expenses during the five-year period was $66,550 on headstone repair.
In other business, the council will vote Tuesday to cancel the Oct. 6 city council meeting due to Interim City Manager Gene Palazzo not being available. As part of his hiring agreement, Palazzo requested Sept. 30-Oct. 13 off, according to a staff report.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed via video conference. Information on how to access the meeting is available on the city’s website. To follow along over the phone, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 889 0754 6819.