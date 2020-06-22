The Marysville City Council unanimously voted last week to approve the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, according to Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
Because the impact on tax revenue from COVID-19 is not known at this time the budget did not include extra expenses but will maintain all services the city normally provides. Samayoa said he appreciated city staff being conservative when projecting tax revenue.
“I’m feeling really good,” Samayoa said.
City Council had budget workshops on May 19 and June 2 prior to the meeting last Tuesday. Based on council feedback, the staff added $12,500 to partially fund the salary of an executive director for the Homeless Consortium and increased the Facilities and Grounds budget by $20,000 for a boat dock project, according to a staff report.
Samayoa said he doesn’t expect Marysville’s tax revenue to take as bad of a hit as other cities in the state and the city has projects on hold that could be done later in the fiscal year when tax revenue numbers come in.
The budget includes $19.33 million in expenditures and $18.73 million in revenues, according to a staff report. Samayoa said the city will continue to look for opportunities for grant funding and the city’s reserve fund will remain over 20 percent of the general fund.