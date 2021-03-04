The Marysville City Council unanimously voted to open council meetings to the public and opened Tuesday’s meeting to a group of people gathered outside.
Mayor Chris Branscum requested the item be brought up for discussion. Marysville Planning Commission member and former council member Stephanie McKenzie addressed the council prior to its vote.
“I’m glad you guys are considering this tonight,” McKenzie said. “... The truth is what we’re considering as access to these meetings isn’t really easy access.”
She said to be able to make her comment remotely at the meetings she had to follow several steps. The planning commission hears input from the public as part of its meetings and McKenzie said having meetings done without the public commenting remotely is less than ideal.
“I don’t think that we can really consider that this is good access for the public,” McKenzie said. “... I think it’s high time to open the doors.”
As council members discussed the topic the group outside could be heard chanting “Let us in!” City Manager Jim Schaad said he and staff hoped to have more time to prepare council chambers to have people inside but said staff was prepared if the council voted to open to the public.
“Technically, we are not complying with the state’s order,” Schaad said to the council.
Schaad said that the issue is whether the council meeting is considered an indoor public gathering. He said the state’s guidelines around gatherings indoors refer more to social gatherings. He said it’s possible that the state could withhold funding, but only if the city does not implement any protocols.
“Ultimately, I don’t foresee that happening,” Schaad said on Thursday.
Seating inside is limited to 16 seats and everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Meetings will still be available to watch via video even as the chambers are open to the public.
“Frankly, we get more participation from Zoom than the live situation,” Schaad said.
After the motion was passed, members of the public entered the chambers. Seven people made comments praising the council for its action.
In other business:
– The council approved a motion directing the city manager to apply for a FEMA grant to hire three firefighter positions. The city applied for the same grant last year and hired three personnel. Those positions will be funded through 2023. The city will be matching a portion of the grant for those positions over the three years.
If the city is awarded the grant this year, there would be no matching required from Marysville. The grant would expire in 2025. Fire Chief Ron Karlen said the department lacks the resources for responding to overlapping calls and dealing with larger incidents. In 2020, the department responded to 3,968 incidents. Of those, 1,533 (38.6 percent) were overlapping incidents.