Marysville City Hall did not reopen to the public on Monday as previously expected due to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s more restrictive facial covering requirements, city officials said.
City administration announced the decision on Monday morning. Officials announced last week that the facility was set to reopen with limited hours and with social distancing and facial coverings required, but they ultimately determined it would be difficult to comply with the new guidelines due to city hall’s confined indoor space.
City hall will remain closed until further notice.
Residents can still contact city departments with questions, to complete applications and make payments. Limited in-person appointments are available. For more information, call 749-3901 or email contact@marysville.ca.us.