Marysville’s new permanent city manager, Jim Schaad, 56, began his tenure with the city on Monday, after being hired on Feb. 16.
Schaad comes to Marysville after working for the city of Fresno for 18 years in several roles, most recently as assistant city manager.
Marysville has been without a city manager since July 24, 2020, when former city manager Marti Brown was fired in a 3-2 vote by the council.
Schaad’s contract is at will and will be in place and effective until February 2024. His salary is $160,000 a year and if Schaad is deemed to be performing satisfactorily at his performance evaluation next year, the city will grant him a minimum of a 3 percent salary increase.