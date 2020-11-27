The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission approved the construction of a drive-thru-only Starbucks on 10th Street, according to administrative assistant Ellen Culver.
It was approved with five yea votes. Commissioner Michael Paine was absent and Commissioner Ben Bramer recused himself.
The Starbucks will be built at 619 10th St. at the corner of Orange Street replacing a vacated fast food restaurant building at that location. The vacated building will be demolished and replaced with a new 1,010 square foot Starbucks, according to a staff report.
Last month, the commission approved the construction of a new service station, convenience store, laundromat and car wash on the property next door to the lot the Starbucks will be constructed, Culver said. That vote to approve passed with six yea votes (Paine was absent).
The current buildings at that location will be demolished for the new construction to take place. Culver said the Starbucks is likely to be constructed before the other project is completed.