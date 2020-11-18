The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet tonight (Thursday) on whether to approve the construction of a drive-thru-only Starbucks on 10th Street, according to administrative assistant Ellen Culver.
“This does not require going to the city council, so if approved then they can begin the process of the construction,” Culver said in an email on Wednesday.
The Starbucks would be constructed at 619 10th St., Marysville, at the corner of Orange Street.
If approved, the existing, vacated fast food restaurant building would be demolished and replaced with a new 1,010 square foot Starbucks, according to a staff report.
The location was constructed as a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1989 and later converted to a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken in 2011.
That business last filed for a business license in 2015 and the building has been abandoned ever since.
“The city has had recurring nuisance violation requests as the site accumulates abandoned debris and is a blight on the nearby properties,” the staff report read.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
To follow along go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81482208458 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter code 814 8220 8458.