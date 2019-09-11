Children enrolled in classes at Viking Woodworks and Learning Center spent countless hours over the spring and summer months working on a community garden in downtown Marysville.
Tracy Jacobson, owner of Viking Woodworks and garden coordinator, went to the garden at the corner of C Street and Second Street on Monday to do the daily watering. When she arrived, she found that the garden had been vandalized – all of succulents had been stolen, other than the ones left behind on the ground smashed; the section of bell peppers had been cleaned out; all of the ripe tomatoes picked; the peach tree had been picked bare; and all of the garden art the students had created was in a pile near the peach tree as if the culprit planned to come back for more.
“I just sat down and cried. I didn’t know how I was going to tell the kids who worked their butts off that all of that hard work was gone,” Jacobson said. “Whoever did it just took what they wanted and destroyed the rest. There was hundreds of dollars in damages.”
This was the fifth time this year that the garden run by Viking Woodworks and their students was vandalized, she said. The group took over the garden in January from the city. Since then, gates have been broken and bent in half, the shed door has been destroyed, no trespassing signs have been torn down and equipment has been stolen.
The whole situation makes Jacobson reconsider their participation in such a community asset when they are faced with continuous problems.
“We wanted to make something pretty for the city. We know the city is trying to revitalize, and you can’t do that without making the area look nice. All of the plants we paid for; all of the work we’ve done. We have well over $1,000 worth of plants that have gone into that garden, not including the benches, umbrellas and hoses that have been stolen multiple times,” she said. “We don’t make a profit on the garden, but it was never about that. It was always about making a beautiful space for the city of Marysville and for giving our kids an opportunity to play out in the dirt.”
Jacobson said it’s disheartening seeing thousands of hours of hard work gone to waste. With a fall gardening class approaching, she said the plan is to start anew, but she’s unsure how much more they can take. She said they’d put surveillance cameras up too if they weren’t concerned that those too would be stolen in the middle of the night.
While the police department and city are limited in what they can do, absent someone being caught in the act of stealing, Jacobson hopes the community can work together to find out who is behind the string of incidents.
“If anyone sees anything or hears anything, call the Marysville Police Department and report it. Let’s see if we can catch them,” she said. “This garden is something the kids need. They need a space in Marysville where they can be kids and learn about where their food comes from, but if the vandalism doesn’t stop, it will close and it will go back to the way it was before, with three feet of weeds and no one caring for it. We don’t want that, but we have to be willing to take back the city and stop those trying to steal it from us.”