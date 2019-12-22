Marysville officials are considering several ordinance changes that could result in consequences for pet owners or property owners throughout the city who fail to address certain public nuisances.
City Council members held a first reading on a handful of ordinance changes at their most recent meeting. The ordinance changes being considered touch on the accumulation of dog feces, fencing of domesticated animals, animal noise, feeding of feral cats, dog limits and other specified nuisances.
“The city created a new Code Enforcement Task Force,” said Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs. “We reviewed all of our codes and determined that they needed to be updated. The updates were based on complaints that staff were currently dealing with.”
The task force was created in July 2019 and is comprised of staff members from Code Enforcement, the Building Department, Fire Prevention, Police Department, Parking Enforcement, Animal Care Services, the City Attorney’s Office, and City Manager’s Office. After an initial meeting, the group decided that the City’s Municipal Code needed a significant overhaul to allow the task force to improve regulation and ensure compliance in future Code Enforcement cases.
“We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years on Code Enforcement throughout the city and having people understand that when living in a community, it’s important to maintain your house or keep trash out, not having broken down cars parked on the street, stuff like that,” said Mayor Ricky Samayoa. “There’s been a lot of complaints but these changes will give Code Enforcement another set of tools to do their job.”
Proposed changes
One change being considered would make it unlawful for a dog owner to allow the pet’s feces to accumulate on private property to the extent that it creates a nuisance – in this instance, a nuisance is described as accumulation that interferes with the use or enjoyment of any neighboring property as a result of odors or the attraction or breeding of vermin or vectors.
Another change requires all domestic animals to be kept behind a fence that is good, strong, substantial and sufficient to prevent their ingress and egress.
The proposed changes would also make it unlawful to feed wild animals, including feral cats, as well as restrict someone from putting out more food than is reasonably adequate for the number of legally allowed domesticated cats – those participating in the city’s trap-neuter-release program would not be subject to the change.
The city is also considering expanding its specified nuisances of visual blight to include vehicles parked upon any unimproved surface; broken, damaged or dilapidated buildings or structures; any condition that leads to the presence of rats, vermin and/or insects; any condition that leads to offensive odor; and the hanging or drying of clothing or household fabrics on fences, trees or shrubberies, or the existence of clotheslines in front yard areas that are visible from the public right of way.
Lastly, the city is also looking at setting a limit on the number of dogs (over the age of four months) that can be owned by a household at no more than three, as well as making it unlawful for a dog owner to allow any dog to bark or howl for more than 20 minutes in any given hour that would unreasonably disturb the peace and tranquility of a neighborhood.
The first noise infraction would result in a $100 fine. If the owner of the dog has been found in violation on two or more occasions within a 12-month timeframe, the infraction would become a misdemeanor, which could lead to a maximum of six months in jail and/or a fine of $500. Upon conviction of a misdemeanor, the owner would have to either remove the dog from the premises or comply with restrictions deemed necessary by Animal Services.
“For me, I hope that residents are proactive and can have relationships with their neighbors so that if there are issues, they can resolve them themselves, but there are times when folks aren’t as neighborly and aren’t willing to be good neighbors,” Samayoa said. “If the issue has to be resolved by a third party, these changes give Code Enforcement tools to help resolve the issues.”
City Council members are expected to take up the ordinance changes for final approval at their first meeting of the new year, which is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.