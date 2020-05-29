The Marysville City Council laid out its goals for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on Tuesday, which included increasing the city’s general fund revenue by 20 percent and the general fund reserve to 25 percent.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the city is not in as bad of shape as some other California cities because most of the types of businesses that the city relies on for sales tax revenue remained open despite the pandemic. He mentioned gas stations, fast food restaurants, cannabis shops, Adventist Health/Rideout and auto repair shops.
“Our main goal is to support those businesses that have had to stop operating,” Samayoa said.
Community Development Director Jonathan Wright has been in constant contact with businesses, he said, surveying them about what help they need to maintain viability. In addition, the city has set up webinars with consultants who can work with business owners to find new ways to do business during this time.
Last Tuesday, the city hosted a workshop via video conference call with an economic revitalization and planning consultant to start coming up with a COVID-19 playbook. One of the possibilities discussed during the virtual meeting that Samayoa cited was moving retail shopping to the street to make customers more comfortable and allow for social distancing.
Samayoa said another goal is to establish more new businesses in the downtown area while supporting the businesses that are already present. That combined with sales tax revenue not expected to be greatly impacted is the road map to the goal of a 20 percent or more increase. The general fund would need to reach around $12 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to achieve that goal.
Most of the city’s revenue comes from regular sales tax, property tax and the one cent Measure C tax. Samayoa said Measure C brings in the most tax revenue. The city also gets a portion of a county pool which collects money from online sales.
“The county pool has increased in the last year or so,” Samayoa said.
Tax revenue from Measure F, the cannabis tax, has surprised the council. The council expected to raise $75,000 from the tax last year but when compiling the revised budget it was closer to $200,000. The projection for the next fiscal year is that the tax could generate around $300,000 a year for the city, according to Samayoa.
General fund money goes toward general services that include mainly police, fire and public works. Money left over at the end of the fiscal year along with money that has not yet been allocated is put into the general fund reserve.
Samayoa said the city must keep the reserve fund at 20 percent of the general fund and the goal this next year to increase that to 25 percent, which would increase the reserve fund to around $2.5 million. Reserve funds help the city with cash flow expenses such as administration fees and bills.