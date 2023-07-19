EllisLake.jpg

The water of Ellis Lake is pictured on April 20, 2022, in Marysville.

 

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Considered one of the jewels of the city, Marysville’s Ellis Lake has seen better days.

The idea of improving the water quality of the lake has come up several times over the years with various plans discussed and attempted – including recently when the city removed large amounts of carp and added a phosphorous agent that temporarily brought renewed life to the murky waters.

