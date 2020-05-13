The Marysville City Council voted 4-1 during a special meeting Tuesday to approve a small business loan program funded by the city that will be allocated by Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
Last month, Yuba and Sutter counties approved $250,000 programs that provided zero interest loans of up to $20,000 per business. During Tuesday’s meeting, EDC President Brynda Stranix answered council members’ questions about how the program would be implemented in Marysville. She said changes could be made to what the counties approved to fit Marysville’s needs.
The council approved a $75,000 small business loan program, with zero interest loans of up to $10,000 available, according to Mayor Ricky Samayoa. Businesses that have received prior assistance from the county, state or federal government are not eligible for the program. Franchise businesses are not eligible, as well as fuel-related or agriculture-related businesses. Nonprofits are eligible to receive funding.
Loans are available through EDC on a first come-first served basis, according to Samayoa. Other eligibility requirements include having a physical establishment within Marysville, having a current EIN number or social security number, having been in operation for at least one year, ability to demonstrate hardship due to the pandemic, be in good standing with the state and county and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.
“The bottom line is there’s a need out there and if we can support them and prevent businesses from going belly up ... I think it benefits the entire community,” Samayoa said.
Councilmember Stephanie McKenzie voted against approving the program due to concerns about the program being outside the scope of the city’s role in the community. During the meeting, she suggested other ways the city could assist more businesses and stay within the city’s responsibilities.
McKenzie said the council could defer business license renewal fees that are due in July, defer sewage payments and waive encroachment fines so a business could extend seating to sidewalks or parking lots to be able to increase capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“I thought those things are in the scope of what we’re designed to do as a municipality,” McKenzie said.
The funding for the program will be taken out of the city’s general fund, which McKenzie said is already depleted and could affect other services that people rely on that only the city funds. Staff members are working on other ideas along with what McKenzie proposed and she said hopefully some of her ideas could be implemented along with the loan program.
“My heart breaks for our businesses,” McKenzie said.
She said there are approximately 400 businesses in Marysville and about 350 of those are small businesses. While the county receives funding to provide social services, the city does not.
“We have a pretty clear mandate,” McKenzie said.
Other resources for small businesses include River Valley Community Bank and the Bank of Feather River, which are providing small business loans for local businesses. In addition, EDC is offering counseling for businesses to help them figure out whether they should apply for a loan or not, according to McKenzie.