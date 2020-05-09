The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting next week to discuss creating a $150,000 small business loan program, according to Councilman Brad Hudson.
Hudson asked for the issue to be put on the agenda for the regular meeting on May 5, but no decision was made to move forward because other council members wanted more details, according to Hudson.
Marysville's program would work the same way as Yuba County's Small Business Emergency Relief Fund. The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation would administer the loans, but the program would be funded by the city. Businesses will be eligible for a zero percent interest loan of up to $20,000.
"It would be for 'brick-and-mortar' businesses that have licenses to operate in the city," Hudson said via email. "My personal thoughts are not to change the way this program was originally proposed and administered through the county and EDC."
As a business owner in Marysville himself, Hudson said he closed his business and laid off 14 people due to the pandemic. He was a recipient of a loan from the county, but several other businesses did not receive loans.
"If we as a city can find funds for a loan to businesses in this pandemic, let's do it," Hudson said. "Hopefully we can come to a decision this Tuesday and move forward."
The special meeting will take place Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m.