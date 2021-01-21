Marysville is one step closer to hiring a permanent city manager after conducting interviews with candidates last week, said Mayor Chris Branscum.
Council members met in a closed session on Tuesday during their meeting to discuss the city manager recruitment process.
Branscum couldn’t provide specifics but said fewer than five candidates were interviewed. He estimated that on the current track the position will be filled within a month. The next city council meeting is on Feb. 2, but Branscum said he expects there to be a closed session meeting before then to maintain momentum in the recruitment process.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since former City Manager Marti Brown was fired in a 3-2 vote on July 24. A consulting firm was hired to assist with recruiting a permanent replacement.
The position is paid on a nine-step scale with a starting salary of $11,641.67 a month, or $139,700 a year.
In other business, the council held a public discussion about Tri-County Juvenile Hall Rehabilitation Facility that is being constructed at 938 14th Street across from the existing Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus in Marysville.
Branscum requested the discussion after presenting to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 12 his belief that the project should be moved out of Marysville and the property sold to private owners. The project is the latest example of a tax-exempt property in Marysville on land that could be used to benefit the city by bringing in property tax revenue.
On Tuesday, Branscum explained his position to the council and asked for comments.
“I think it’s important enough to press the issue with the county,” Branscum said.
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said Marysville has a poor relationship with the county and that while there isn’t much that can be done about the juvenile hall project, the city should have a discussion with the county about projects like this in the future and the concerns the city has about them.
“I’m so disappointed that the county went in this direction,” Buttacavoli said.
Two people made public comments about the issue. One person said it was too late to do anything about the juvenile hall project and said there are several vacant lots in Marysville that could be turned into property that would benefit the city.
John Nicoletti pointed out that counties and cities in Yuba-Sutter are constantly working together on projects that benefit both jurisdictions.
“This area has always worked together,” Nicoletti said.
Branscum said during the meeting that he’d be willing to go door-to-door in order to get a petition signed by Marysville residents to show the county how people in Marysville feel about the project. After hearing from the public, Branscum said he remains undaunted and will continue pushing for the project to be moved.
The project is scheduled to break ground next month.