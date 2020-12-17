The Marysville City Council met in closed session Tuesday to discuss the search for a permanent city manager, according to Mayor Chris Branscum.
Marysville has been without a permanent city manager since former manager Marti Brown was fired by the previous council in a 3-2 vote on July 24. On Oct. 20, the council voted to hire a consulting firm to assist with the hiring process. The city entered into a $22,500 contract with the firm.
Council member Brad Hudson had requested an item on the agenda that would reconsider the council’s actions on Oct. 20 of agreeing to use a consulting firm to assist with the hire. Hudson requested that the item be removed from the agenda prior to the meeting, according to City Clerk Nicole Moe.
Hudson could not be reached for comment.
Branscum said no decision was made in closed session. The council was updated on the recruitment process.
The firm will screen candidates and present them to the council, which will have the final decision on appointment.
“The process is still in place and it will not be preempted by a reconsideration,” Branscum said.
Branscum said there will be further action on the recruitment process at the next two city council meetings. He estimated that a permanent city manager would be hired by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
In other business, the council approved a budget adjustment of up to $46,991 to complete council chamber upgrades, according to Moe.
The technology in the council chambers has become obsolete. The camera is outdated, there is no live stream or video capability, and the clerk reporting software needs updating. The IT upgrade was quoted to take place in three phases. The first phase for $21,620.09 was approved in February. The two other phases were not included in this fiscal year’s budget due to uncertainty because of COVID-19, according to a staff report.
The remaining cost to complete the final two phases of the project is $42,665.09. The adjustment includes an additional 10 percent above the estimated quote in the event costs change.
“With this project, a continual benefit will affect numerous staff members and those in the community; from video uploading, meeting management, as well as time management,” a staff report read. “All of this will greatly enhance the audio and video quality presented to the audience and surpass current standards.”