With a 3-2 vote, Marysville City Council is moving forward with a ballot measure, in anticipation of an expansion of recreational cannabis activities within city limits.
Councilman Bill Simmons said a lot of the details are still being worked out, including specific tax rates on cannabis-related products and testing facilities.
He emphasized that it’s not a tax on citizens.
“It’s a tax on the cannabis-related business for doing business in the city of Marysville,” Simmons said.
Simmons, Mayor Ricky Samayoa and councilman Brad Hudson voted in favor of the proposed tax measure, while Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and councilwoman Stephanie McKenzie dissented.
Last week’s public hearing – the first of two on the issue – was merely a study session on the proposed amendment to the current cannabis tax, Measure F, to capture additional revenue on cannabis labs, extraction and edible manufacturing, among other related products and procedures.
Under the proposed changes, cannabis retail outlets would be taxed 6 percent of gross receipts; manufacturing and processing would be taxed 4 percent; distribution would be taxed 33 percent; testing labs would be taxed 2½ percent; and indoor cultivation activities would be required to pay up to $10 per canopy square foot of cultivation (adjustable for inflation).
The move is looked at by the council as largely a financial one to boost general fund revenues that could be used to fund police, fire and other essential services provided to the city.
“Ultimately it’s going before the voters in November,” Samayoa said. “It gives us the ability to tax businesses that produce cannabis-related (products).”
Samayoa said he likes the diversity that the two dispensaries and cannabis testing lab provide to Marysville, and wants to continue to provide support and needed tools for the facilities to be successful.
In no way is he trying to tax cannabis out of the city, Samayoa said.
“We don’t want to make it too high so they don’t want to do business in Marysville,” he said. “We want to stay competitive with other jurisdictions.”
In a statement released during the first public hearing, Caity Maple, Perfect Union vice president of governmental affairs, said any tax rate increase will in fact result in a decrease in taxable revenue to the city and make the environment less competitive.
Maple referenced Sacramento, which has a 4 percent rate across the board, as well as several other jurisdictions where the council lessened the tax rate on cannabis businesses and related products.
“First off, we totally appreciate the city taking a look at this,” Maple said. “We think 4 percent is a fair rate. A lower tax rate allows us to give people a more competitively-priced product (because) we’re not putting it into the price of the product.”
Maple said the Sacramento location has seen a consistent increase in sales in part because of the 4 percent tax rate.
In Marysville, Perfect Union’s current tax rate is 5 percent, which Maple said is doable. Maple said a lower rate can have a beneficial effect on both parties.
“That’s one way we feel the city can be more competitive,” Maple said. “We love being in Marysville and building that partnership. This is going to help everybody if we can increase tax revenues.”
Samayoa said Marysville’s cannabis dispensaries have been beneficial in the regulated marketplace.
Any subsequent move to the illicit or black market is not what the city envisions moving forward, he said.
“We don’t want to tax cannabis businesses so high they go elsewhere, it’s in our community and a well-run business,” Samayoa said. “There’s a demand for it; the community benefits from it; this is another opportunity to support city services.”
McKenzie, though against the issue of recreational marijuana as a whole, is in favor of tax agreements on labs and other areas that weren’t there before.
McKenzie’s primary concern is protecting the youth from marijuana use.
“Every business should be treated fairly,” McKenzie said. “My concern is keeping young people healthy and safe.”