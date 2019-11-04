A proposed ordinance change to allow recreational cannabis and mobile delivery in Marysville is included in the City Council’s agenda for a meeting at 6 p.m. today at 526 C St., Marysville.
The item is included in the council’s consent calendar, meaning it would be voted on with other matters without discussion, unless someone asks that it be pulled out of the consent agenda. Councilman Bill Simmons said anyone has the right to pull an item from the consent calendar.
If nothing is pulled and the council votes to approve the consent calendar, then each of the items – including the marijuana measure – will go into effect following the meeting in accordance with state law.
Simmons said any pulled items from the calendar will be set aside for discussion from council and the public. Members of the public have a right to speak for up to three minutes.