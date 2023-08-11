The Marysville City Council on Tuesday is expected to make a decision on a consulting agreement to develop an “Ellis Lake Master Plan” during its regular meeting at City Hall.
Recently, the city and its leaders have put a renewed focus on Ellis Lake and utilizing it as an asset that can not only bring in more development but also provide more recreational opportunities to area residents and visitors – an aspect that has diminished significantly over time as the city struggled financially.
Up for debate on Tuesday will be a $29,780 consulting agreement with Roach & Campbell Landscape Architects to develop a plan for the lake. According to a staff report, the city “desires to improve amenities at Ellis Lake in order to develop a regional recreation and tourism venue, provide residents with high quality outdoor recreation activities and promote development/redevelopment in the area. Staff recommends development of a master plan for the lake green space that will provide a conceptual layout and identify features and amenities that would support recreational and economic activity in the surrounding area.”
In the staff report, the city says that “deferred maintenance and erosion at some locations on the periphery of the lake have caused the lake green space and pathways to fall into disrepair.” The city also highlights the fact that the original design of the lake provided limited space for a sidewalk that doesn’t meet more modern standards for pedestrian and bicycle use. The original design also did not provide for “amenities for exercise and play activities.”
Noted as the “first step in rehabilitating the lake green space,” the city is seeking to develop a “high level master plan” for the area directly around Ellis Lake. Some proposed elements of the project include the following:
– A 6-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path offset from the lake edge.
– Modified lake footprint where required to allow for bicycle and pedestrian path.
– Enhanced connectivity from the southwestern most corner of the lake to the ballpark.
– Playgrounds and tot lots.
– Footprint for common restrooms shared between lake and ballpark.
– Small stage with lighting for night use.
– Additional lake-facing outdoor dining at south end of lake and/or near ballpark.
– Additional pedestrian facilities along C street north of 14th.
– Lighting to allow for extended nighttime use of bike/ped trail and a recreation feature.
– Kayak, paddle board launch site.
– Outdoor gym exercise equipment.
– Enhanced recreation opportunities.
– Picnic/Bar-B-Que areas.
– Secure garbage/recycling receptacles aligning with city standards and maintenance staff recommendations.
– Facilities improvements within the north and east side of the ballpark.
– Controlled pedestrian crossings across 14th street.
– Incorporation of Yuba Water facility (designed by others) into lake.
– Highlight existing historic and cultural features and incorporate additional artifacts as available.
Before his death on July 22, 2022, efforts were underway to place a statue of hometown hero and rodeo legend Cotton Rosser in Marysville.
The statue, created by artist Jeff Wolf, was originally intended to be placed in Plaza Park on First Street in Marysville, near the Silver Dollar Saloon and Bok Kai Temple. However, the desire to place the statue of the Flying U Rodeo Company owner and ProRodeo Hall of Fame member at that location has since changed.
On Tuesday, the Marysville City Council will consider a new location: Washington Square Park at the northwest corner of 10th and E streets.
“After deliberating the location … the Rosser family and city staff have determined that the Washington Square location will provide the best visibility and has the necessary infrastructure for the project,” the city said.
Jessamyn Lett, a landscape architect, has collaborated on preliminary sketches of the park site. Other improvements expected at the site include landscaping, lighting, and a decorative concrete base, a city staff report says.
The city said the statue project, which began in 2021 with help from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, is a public benefit to the city of Marysville because it preserves local history, will help engage and build community spirit, attract tourism and boost downtown businesses.
“Cotton is an icon,” Wolf said in 2021. “There isn’t anybody in the rodeo industry or any other western sport that doesn’t know the name of Cotton Rosser. So in that respect, it’s a tremendous honor to do something like this and as a young kid, I’d live 16 miles north on a ranch from Nephi, Utah. Cotton’s been putting that rodeo on for probably 60 years, and as a kid I would go watch the stampede every year. I didn’t know Cotton Rosser, but I knew the Flying U. So when I was little, I’d draw all these pictures of bucking horses and cowboys, and they all had the Flying U brand on them.”