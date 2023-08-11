The Marysville City Council on Tuesday is expected to make a decision on a consulting agreement to develop an “Ellis Lake Master Plan” during its regular meeting at City Hall.

Recently, the city and its leaders have put a renewed focus on Ellis Lake and utilizing it as an asset that can not only bring in more development but also provide more recreational opportunities to area residents and visitors – an aspect that has diminished significantly over time as the city struggled financially.

