The Marysville City Council will have a budget workshop for the upcoming fiscal year during tonight’s (Tuesday’s) meeting.
The council will also be going over the goals for the 2020-21 fiscal year as well as project priorities. One of the revised goals is to increase general fund revenue by 20 percent or more and the city’s general fund reserve to 25 percent or more, according to documents included with the meeting agenda.
The council will vote on whether to cancel the 2020 Peach Festival and the 2020 Bi-County Fourth of July Fireworks Show.
City Hall is closed to the public – residents can watch the meeting via video conference. The link to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. The public can also call in to hear the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and entering code 823 0641 9966. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.