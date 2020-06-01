The Marysville City Council will have a second budget workshop tonight (Tuesday) as well as vote on a motion about planning a farmers market to take the place of the canceled Peach Festival.
The council held its first workshop for the 2020-2021 fiscal year proposed budget at its last meeting on May 19. A final budget workshop will be held on June 16. If the budget is not approved on the 16th there will be a meeting on June 30 to approve the budget.
Council members will vote on a motion to discuss planning a farmers market to take the place of the Peach Festival, which the council unanimously voted to cancel last month. In addition, the council will vote on a motion regarding applying for grant funding from the Sacramento Area Council of Government for a Fifth Street improvement project.
The goal is to obtain the funding this summer and start the project in the spring of 2021, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Information about how to watch the meeting and submit comments can be found on the city’s website.