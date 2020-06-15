The Marysville City Council will vote on the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget during its regular meeting today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m.
City Manager Marti Brown described the budget as a baseline that does not include any extra expenditures and that can be returned to during the fiscal year as the impact of COVID-19 on tax revenue becomes clearer.
The council had workshops on May 19 and June 2 to discuss the budget. Since it was first proposed, the following additions have been recommended by city staff: to partially fund the salary of an executive director for the Homeless Consortium in the amount of $12,500 and increase the facilities and grounds budget by $20,000.
The council will also vote on whether to direct staff to develop an ordinance prohibiting the supply and distribution of new syringes to the public. On May 11, the Yuba Sutter Harm Reduction Community Outreach was approved by the California Department of Public Health’s Office of AIDs to provide syringe services at three locations in the region, two in Yuba County.
City Hall remains closed to the public, but the meeting will be available to watch online via video conference. For information about how to access the meeting, visit the city’s website.