Marysville City Council member Stephanie McKenzie announced Thursday she is running for mayor in the fall elections, according to a news release.
McKenzie, 38, was elected to the council in 2016. She is an elementary school teacher for the Marysville Joint Unified School District, is the director of the Yuba Sutter Community Task Force, board member for the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, organizer of the Chinatown Neighbors Neighborhood Watch group and advisory board member for the Yuba County Library and Yuba Sutter Arts.
McKenzie said she would plan to update the municipal code, general plan, Adventist Health/Rideout specific plan, focus on downtown business district improvements, park improvements and infrastructure repairs.
“I’m very proud of Marysville’s financial progress since I took office,” McKenzie said. “We’ve grown our reserves from nothing to 27 percent. I’ve focused on establishing order and integrity and creating a strong government that provides high-quality public service to Marysville citizens.”