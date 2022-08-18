WaterGraphic.jpg

This graphic shows the June 2022 urban water use change relative to June 2020, per hydrologic region.

 Courtesy of State Water Resources Control Board

Amid an ongoing drought and the call for water users in California to cut back on its use, California Water Service (Cal Water) recently recognized Marysville as one of the top systems in the state for its reduction in water use.

The State Water Resources Control Board published its conservation data last week for June 2022. That data showed that statewide water use was 7.6% lower than June 2020 and double the statewide savings in May 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you