Marysville City Council members in a special meeting Thursday took up the debate over allowing commercial sales of cannabis for recreational use and of commercial cannabis delivery. The city legalized sales of medicinal marijuana some time ago.
Most members of the council support the proposal as a revenue boost for the financially-strapped city. Vice Mayor Stephanie McKenzie opposes the proposal, but voted with the rest, 5-0, to waive the initial reading and bring the topic back before the public with the possibility adoption on Nov. 5.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa and Councilmen Bill Simmons and Bruce Buttacavoli all verbally supported the proposed amendment, while McKenzie said the council should seek alternative measures to boost revenue.
“I don’t think it’s a good move,” McKenzie said. “There’s lots of other ways to get that money.”
McKenzie cited research that marijuana is a dangerous gateway drug, even leading to the possibility of heroin abuse.
She also expressed concern about driving under the influence accidents becoming more of a problem with the ordinance being adopted. McKenzie said during the discussion phase that the tragic death of the Yuba City teenager this week by a suspected hit-and-run DUI driver is another example.
McKenzie said there is too much risk involved in expanding the operations of the two dispensaries in town. She feels it would make it more readily available to individuals 12-25-years-old – an age group that already has the highest consumption of marijuana, McKenzie explained.
“Can’t quantify that with a dollar amount,” she said.
Samayoa said it’s unfair to “put all the ills on cannabis.” Marijuana has many uses and not just solely to get high.
He went on to say that Marysville needs to regulate cannabis and get on the same level with the state to eliminate black market sales.
“It makes sense to regulate something that can cause harm,” he said.
Buttacavoli agreed with the mayor saying that an ordinance needs to be put in place, or “it’s a free-for-all.”
Simmons said he supports the ordinance because Marysville is only extending the state regulations to city limits, adding that the bigger concerns right now with today’s youth is vaping and opioids.
“Vaping and opioids are killing kids because it’s not regulated,” Simmons said.
Councilman Brad Hudson has supported cannabis in Marysville in the past and said extending the state regulations to town will work.
“The state regulations are severely strict (enough),” he said. “We don’t need to make them more strict.”
Public dissent
Out of the roughly 15-20 people who attended the meeting Thursday, there were a few who spoke up about the negative implications with Marysville extending the ordinance beyond medical marijuana.
Johnny Burke, a Marysville resident of four years and co-pastor of New Beginnings Wesleyan Church, said the city does not need to chase tax dollars.
“I’m not in favor of opening our medicinal ones (dispensaries) to recreational because I think it’s going to bring more marijuana use (to) our area, which is going to lead to more problems. Vice Mayor McKenzie said it well: We may be getting increased tax revenues, (but) we’re going to be eating them up on staff issues when it comes to police.”
Burke said he’d be open to regulations on mobile deliveries, but the dispensaries should remain medical only.
“I don’t think it’s what we want as a community,” Burke said.
The city’s planning commission recommended striking a provision to include religious facilities that have youth programs including sports and playgrounds. City staff said it was “unnecessary” to include that in the proposed ordinance.
Burke said he doesn’t have youth programs taking up more than 50 percent of church activity, but the business that he does have should not be in close proximity with recreational marijuana.
“What I do have is a church congregation that meets for a couple hours Sunday morning, then we have different disciple and Bible studies (and) a narcotics anonymous group that meets one time a week,” Burke said. “A dispensary is something I wouldn’t want knocking on our door.”