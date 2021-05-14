A Marysville Police Department patrol sergeant testified Friday to investigating events in June 2020 that led to the arrest of a Marysville man for domestic violence and rape.
Joe Liebman was a detective when Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, allegedly physically assaulted the woman he was living with. Wade is also charged with sexually assaulting the victim’s 14-year-old daughter two days prior.
Liebman described interviewing Wade’s grandparents – who Wade and the victims were living with. Both said they heard screaming in the living room, the morning of June 9 and sounds consistent with a physical fight.
He also testified to observing an interview of the 14-year-old victim where she described the sexual assault by Wade.
“She said she had told him to stop,” Liebman said of what the victim said in the interview.
A Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam was conducted of the victim the day of Wade’s arrest, according to Liebman. In November 2020, Liebman went to Yuba County Jail to obtain a DNA sample from Wade.
During Liebman’s testimony, photos of Wade shirtless that depicted his tattoos were displayed to the jury. Liebman said the victim said she remembered a tattoo on Wade’s abdomen that read “Fairfield.”
During cross examination, defense attorney Robert Romero confirmed with Liebman that he was not present for any of the alleged crimes that took place and only heard about what may have happened from other people.
The trial began on Wednesday. On Thursday, the adult victim testified along with the juvenile victim, Wade’s grandmother, Irene Powe, and Marysville Police Officer Patricia Grill. Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said on Friday that Criminalist Briana Smalling and previous victims of Wade were expected to testify.
In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.
The trial will continue next week.