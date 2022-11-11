The Marysville Drakes professional independent baseball team is moving in fast and furious to Bryant Field in advance of next summer’s 50-game season.
To get ready for 2023, Pecos League Director and Founder Andrew Dunn is asking the community for help to house its out-of-the-area players for the upcoming season.
Dunn said via a statement that players between 22 and 25 years old will arrive in Marysville from all over the country to play a season that lasts from May to August, including playoffs.
Dunn said much like when the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox were in Marysville for the last two decades, the community can play a vital role in the Drakes’ inaugural season by housing some of its players.
As a host family, the Drakes management is asking that a player be provided with a private room for the season, have access to a washer and dryer (if possible), a bathroom, a kitchen and a safe, comfortable environment.
Dunn said it is also asked of families to come to the games and support the players they host as much as possible.
“You can expect your player to be a conscientious young man who will be a positive role model in your home and the community,” Dunn said. “He is expected to follow the rules in your house, contribute to your family’s routines, and share his gratitude for your generosity. It is not unusual for a player to become a mentor to your young ballplayer (by) sharing skills and building a friendship that could last a lifetime.”
Dunn said past host families with teams competing in the Pecos League have developed friendships with the players they have welcomed into their homes and have enjoyed watching the players progress in their careers.
The 2023 home-opener is scheduled for May 25, 2023, when the Drakes host Santa Rosa at 6:35 p.m. at Bryant Field, located at 14th and C Street in Marysville.
The Marysville Drakes are hosting a public tryout camp at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Bryant Field. Players must pre-register by visiting https://bit.ly/3hvF8SJ, according to a news release from the city of Marysville.
Dunn said the camp is open to any player looking for a tryout to play baseball next summer.
Dunn said players eligible will be anyone not currently under contract with another professional baseball team.
The Pecos League does not accept players from the California Winter League, the Baseball Scouting League, South Florida Winter League and the Puerto Rico Instructional League, Dunn said.
Each player must be at least 18 years old, he said.
The Marysville Drakes are set to announce their official team roster on May 24. 2023.