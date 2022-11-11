DrakesFile.jpg

Marysville City Councilmembers Bruce Buttacavoli, left, and Dom Belza, right, hold a sign during a city council meeting on Oct. 4 displaying the new colors and mascot for the Marysville Drakes, a new professional baseball team that will be playing at Bryant Field next year.

 Robert Summa / Appeal-Democrat file

The Marysville Drakes professional independent baseball team is moving in fast and furious to Bryant Field in advance of next summer’s 50-game season.

To get ready for 2023, Pecos League Director and Founder Andrew Dunn is asking the community for help to house its out-of-the-area players for the upcoming season.

