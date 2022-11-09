According to Kassie Holck, Marysville Elks Lodge No. 783 is seeking volunteers for its annual community Thanksgiving dinner that is set to take place on Nov. 24 in Marysville.
Holck said the lodge is dedicating its annual Thanksgiving dinner to her husband, Paul Holck, who passed away on Sept. 11.
The dinner will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Marysville Elks Lodge located at 920 D St. in Marysville.
Kassie Holck said volunteers are needed to help serve the public and perform other small jobs. You can contact Holck at 530-645-8652.
Deliveries for the elderly and homebound will be served from 8-10 a.m. If you need a dinner delivered, contact Mary Jones at 530-315-2410.