The Marysville Elks Lodge served more than 800 meals last week as part of its Thanksgiving dinner, according to Kassie Holck with the lodge.
Of that total, 250 meals were delivered to the homebound. The dinner came together with the help of local sponsors and volunteers. The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank contributed pies, coleslaw, bread, and croissants. Cal Water donated $2,000, which helped pay for most of the food and supplies for the dinner. In addition, the lodge received donations from Kiwanis ($500), Clampers ($300), and multiple anonymous donors.
“We even received a $23 donation from another anonymous donor which was everything he had,” Holck said in an email. “We also received a turkey from an anonymous high school foreign exchange student.”
Holck thanked the donors as well as the more than 100 people who volunteered before, during and after the event. Volunteers included 11 from the Elks Lodge, two from the food bank, one from the Lion’s Club, two from the Rotary Club, and several Kiwanis volunteers. Marysville Elks Lodge had about 40 turkeys for the dinner this year, which required 16 turkey cooks, according to Holck.
She also thanked the kitchen crew, clean up crew, delivery crew, and those from the community who came to the dinner.
“Without all of you none of this would be possible,” Holck said. “You all play a very important role.”